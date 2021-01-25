Baylor’s Kim Mulkey Excited to Return After Missing First TCU Game

WACO, TX — The No. 9 Lady Bears face TCU tomorrow at the Ferrell Center, and Kim Mulkey will be on the floor with her team, after missing their first matchup due to COVID-19. In their previous game this season, Baylor defeated the Horned Frogs 74-50, but it didn’t make it any easier for Mulkey to watch it at home.

“With my personality, it’s hard to watch and I get too worked up,” Kim Mulkey said. “So I would leave the TV on go do something, and come back and I’d stop and watch, there were some good moments and then there were some not so good moments where I would just go in another room, when that’s your team and they’re playing, and you’re not there you feel helpless.”