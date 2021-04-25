Details on LSU Hiring Kim Mulkey After 21 Seasons at Baylor

WACO, TX — Kim Mulkey is heading to LSU after 21 seasons at Baylor, where she captured three national championships.

Mulkey was hired in April of 2000, and brought home the program’s first national title in 2005, becoming the only person in history, to ever win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Fox 44’s Matt Roberts joined Mandy Knight on Sunday, to discuss to news on Kim Mulkey, taking the women’s head basketball job at LSU. In addition, we share the story on Mulkey’s journey, in how she became a coach, and the significance of her Louisiana roots.