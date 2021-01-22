Former Lady Bear Reflects on Rookie Season in WNBA

WACO, Texas – Former Baylor standout Lauren Cox was selected as the third overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Cox had a few setbacks – from getting COVID-19 to dealing with a minor knee injury – and she looks forward to her second year with the Fever after a rollercoaster rookie season.

“It was unique, frustrating, interesting, crazy,” Lauren Cox Said. “I mean, there’s a lot of different words to describe it. I mean, I got off to a slow start because I got to the bubble late. So I was kind of just playing catch up the whole time. No one really got to see what I can really do. They saw little bits and pieces of it. I mean, you can watch my college career. You saw what I could do there. But no one has really seen me play in the WNBA yet. Hopefully this next season is better, and kind of just flush my rookie season.”