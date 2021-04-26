Former Lady Bears Reflect on Kim Mulkey’s Legacy at Baylor

WACO, TX — Shortly after Kim Mulkey was hired at Baylor, she completely transformed the Lady Bears program. Mulkey’s impact was felt by players before her time, like Maggie Davis-Stinnett, who is a member of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Not only did she change the culture of women’s basketball, we were now a powerhouse in the industry,” Maggie Davis-Stinnett said. “People wanted to come out and watch, when I played we probably had 50 people in the stands, and 25 of those were probably my family.”

Former Lady Bears Lauren Cox and Juicy Landrum, who were on the 2019 national title team, wouldn’t be the same person today, if they had a different college coach.

“She is a big part of shaping me into the player that I am today,” Lauren Cox said. “Not just a player, but also a person, because she taught me so many things on the court, as well as off the court, she’s always going to be a really important mentor to me, someone that I can go to if I need advice about the game, advice about life.”

“She taught me you have to work hard for what you want, and that’s why I am the player I am today and the person I am today,” Juicy Landrum said. “She made me a better person and a better player, in the four years I was there and the four years that she coached me, she would teach me life lessons, and for that I thank her, and I feel like she inspired me to want to be a coach also.”