Impact of an Empty Arena on Lady Bears

WACO, TX — The Lady Bears opened their season with a win at the Ferrell Center, extending their home game win streak to 57, which is the nation’s longest-active home game win streak. There were a limited number of fans at the Ferrell Center, and it’ll be much different tomorrow night, since South Florida is not selling tickets to the game. Only a handful of players and coaches family members will be there, and Baylor is well aware of the different environment they’re about to see.

“We don’t have fans practice, so we’ve got to take that into games,” Moon Ursin said. “Creating our own energy, feeding off of one another, but it’s gonna be tough. When we play at home, the atmosphere is crazy, the fans with their energy.”

“I don’t know that either coach thinks it’s an advantage or disadvantage,” Kim Mulkey said. “I always say when you go on the road, you can expect to be down 10 nothing, not because the fans ever score any baskets, but just because you’re sleeping in a different bed, you’re shooting on different rims, whereas the home team plays there and practices there every day.”