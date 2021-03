WACO, TX — Your Boy Q and Stephen Simcox of Fox Sports Central Texas joined the FOX44 Sports team to discuss the Baylor Lady Bears in the NCAA tournament.

Among many topics, they discuss the No. 2 Lady Bears’ River Walk region, and what it means that No. 1 Uconn is in their region.

Tune in each week at 6:20 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. as Matt, Mandy, Stephen and Q discuss the latest on the Baylor Lady Bears.