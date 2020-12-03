Lady Bears Back to Full Strength With Richards

WACO, TX — Against South Florida, DiDi was the first person off the bench, and her presence was felt immediately. It’s incredible that Richards made a full recovery in just 38 days, after suffering a spinal cord injury, where she couldn’t feel her lower extremities.

“I didn’t plan to play her as much as I did,” Kim Mulkey said. “I think when you watch DiDi play, you think this kid is good, she’s back to playing DiDi basketball, we needed her lift of her presence on the floor.”

“It’s always been my role if you think about it,” DiDi Richards said. “To bring energy to the court, I think that’s what we needed when I came in to the game, we were kind of down, we were losing yes, but it was still a good game.”