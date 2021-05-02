Lady Bears Bill Brock Inducted into A Step Up, Inc. HOF

Baylor University Press Release

ROCK HILL, S.C. (April 26, 2021) – A STEP UP, Inc., founded by Johnny and Felicia Allen, is proud to announce the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020, presented by Worth Advisors. The Class of 2020 was announced in March 2020 but due to state shutdowns and travel restrictions imposed across America by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony was postponed. Safety concerns remain for everyone’s wellbeing and as a result A STEP UP, Inc. will honor the Class of 2020 at a ‘virtual’ Hall of Fame Ceremony on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm EST. Free tickets are available at www.astepuplive.com.

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020 consists of:

Bill Brock, Baylor University

Al Brown, Duke University (Retired)

Bill Guthridge, University of North Carolina (Honored Posthumously)

Karl Hobbs, Rutgers University

Jolette Law, University of South Carolina

Tommy Lloyd, University of Arizona

Kenny Payne, New York Knicks

Bob Starkey, Auburn University

A STEP UP, Inc. became the first to exclusively recognize NCAA men and women ‘assistant’ basketball college coaches with the distinction of the Hall of Fame honor. This year A STEP UP will also ‘honor the past’ by saluting a retired men’s and women’s assistant basketball coach whose body of work as an assistant coach is worthy of recognition and celebration. Note that several members of the Class of 2020 have transitioned to new roles from the time they were elected into the Hall of Fame.

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Committee received recommendations from coaches, the media, and other sports professionals from across the nation. Voting was based on the candidates track record of success, significant contributions to the game as well as high character, integrity, and respect among their colleagues.

About A STEP UP, INC. Professional Development Symposiums

A Step Up (Athletic Symposium to Elevate Professionals & Uplift Performance). Our mission is to EDUCATE, CONNECT, EQUIP and INSPIRE current and future generations of coaches. A Step Up helps coaches gain knowledge, discover coaching insights and develop strategies, techniques and tactics to help them reach their full coaching and leadership potential. The inaugural symposium was held in Atlanta, Georgia in 2010. Thereafter, the Symposium moved to Chicago (2011), Dallas (2012), Charlotte (2013), Fort Lauderdale (2014), Charlotte (2015, 2016), Atlanta (2017, 2018, 2019) and VIRTUAL (2020). A STEP UP Inc., also owns two (2) additional Professional Development Symposiums that include NEXT LEVEL (for ‘aspiring’ head coaches with more than seven (7) years college coaches experience); and the HEAD COACHES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ACADEMY (for current and former college basketball head coaches). For more information on A STEP UP, Inc., and its Symposiums, visit www.astepupinc.org,follow us @astepupfha #astepup21 #astepuphofclassof20201 or call 704-968-1987.