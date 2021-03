Baylor guard Moon Ursin (12) drives between Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) and Virginia Tech guard Cayla King (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The No. 2 seed Baylor Lady Bears, defeated the No. 7 seed Virginia Tech Hokies in the round of 32, 90-48.

The Lady Bears set the tone early on, opening the game on a 5-0 run, and led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter. Baylor continued to dominate in the second quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to lead 23-9. The Lady bears went into the half leading 44-20, and carried that momentum into the second half.

Baylor advances to the sweet 16, and will face No. 6 seed Michigan.