Lady Bears Fan Attendance Limited to Institutional Pass Lists for Today’s Game vs. Texas

Lady bears

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The Baylor University Athletics Department has limited fan attendance to the participating institutions’ pass lists for today’s women’s basketball game between the Lady Bears and Texas at 4 p.m. Hazardous road conditions are expected with further inclement weather projected in the Waco area this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Fans meeting pass-list criteria are also encouraged to stay home and watch the game on ESPN2. 

All parking for media and pass-list attendants will be in Lot A with entry at the Baylor Ticket Office. Baylor will operate with minimal game staff, game production and concessions due to the circumstances. Pass-list attendees are free to bring in clear water bottles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected