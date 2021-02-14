Lady Bears Fan Attendance Limited to Institutional Pass Lists for Today’s Game vs. Texas

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – The Baylor University Athletics Department has limited fan attendance to the participating institutions’ pass lists for today’s women’s basketball game between the Lady Bears and Texas at 4 p.m. Hazardous road conditions are expected with further inclement weather projected in the Waco area this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Fans meeting pass-list criteria are also encouraged to stay home and watch the game on ESPN2.

All parking for media and pass-list attendants will be in Lot A with entry at the Baylor Ticket Office. Baylor will operate with minimal game staff, game production and concessions due to the circumstances. Pass-list attendees are free to bring in clear water bottles.