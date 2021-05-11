Lady Bears Retain Heffner as Director of Athletic Performance

Atlanta Dream coach Nicki Collen watches the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA semifinals basketball playoff against the Washington Mystics, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Atlanta. The Dream won 78-75. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Baylor University Press Release

WACO, Texas – Baylor Women’s Basketball Head Coach Nicki Collen announced Tuesday that Director of Athletics Performance, Jeremy Heffner, will remain with the program. The hire for Collen is the first public announcement concerning staff since she was announced May 3 and introduced May 5 as the fifth women’s basketball coach in Baylor history.

The 2021-22 season will mark the 10th season that Heffner has led the Lady Bears’ strength and conditioning efforts. After a stint with Baylor from 2010-2017, he returned prior to the 2019-20 season.

“I am excited to continue working with Coach Heffner, and we are looking forward to him continuing to keep our student-athletes in elite physical condition,” said Collen. “He has excellent rapport with our players and is an expert in his craft.”

In Heffner’s two stints with Baylor, he has been a part of 17 Big 12 Championships and the 2012 NCAA title.

“I am excited to continue working with this incredible group of student-athletes and Baylor University,” Heffner said. “After visiting with Coach Collen, there is no doubt in my mind we can continue a winning legacy at Baylor.”

Heffner is a certified strength and conditioning coach (SCCC – 2005) and a certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS – 2004). He has been a guest speaker at numerous engagements, sharing his expertise in the field. In May of 2020 the College Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association awarded Heffner as a “Master Strength and Conditioning Coach.”

Heffner also had stops at Georgia, Texas and Lee High School in Tyler. Heffner is a veteran of the United States Army where he was enlisted from Aug. 1996 – Dec. 1998. He was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky and earned an Expert Infantry Badge, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal in his time as an infantryman.