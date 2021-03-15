Lady Bears Selection Show Preview From Ferrell Center

WACO, TX -- The Lady Bears defeated Texas in the Big 12 semifinals 66-55, punching their ticket to the Big 12 championship against West Virginia. Advancing to Sunday's championship means a lot to the Lady Bears, as they're playing for last year's four seniors, who were robbed of the Big 12 tournament.

"There's not a win from this time forward, starting with yesterday's game, that we don't talk about those four seniors and what they mean," Kim Mulkey said. "And these games are for those four seniors, and I even texted all four of them and told them that."