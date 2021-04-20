Lady Bears Sign Grad Transfer Point Guard Jordan Lewis

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey announced the signing of graduate transfer Jordan Lewis of Alabama, Tuesday. Lewis played and started in 130 games at point guard for Alabama and will use her final season of eligibility with the Lady Bears in 2021-22.

Lewis was a second-team All-SEC selection this past season for the Crimson Tide after averaging a career-best 17.0 points per contest. She ranked sixth in the SEC in assists per game at 4.2 and eighth in the league in 3-point field goals made with 47.

“We’re excited to add Jordan Lewis to our Lady Bear family. She brings immediate experience at the guard position along with a relentless desire to win,” said Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey. “She is a proven player at a high level, Jordan is a key addition to our returning players and will be exciting to watch next year as we compete for a national championship.”

For her career, Lewis has amassed 1,581 points, 510 assists, 535 rebounds, 159 steals and 167 3-point field goals. The 5-7 guard, who hails from Windermere, Fla., received her undergraduate degree in August of 2019 in marketing and will complete her MBA at Alabama in May. Her academic achievements have been equal to, if not greater, than her accomplishments on the court. She was the 2020 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District Selection and a four-time SEC Academic Honor Roll selection.

“I want to thank the University of Alabama for the memorable years spent there. That being said, I have the opportunity to further my playing career at Baylor University and am excited to add to the tradition of successful graduate transfers under Coach Kim Mulkey,” Lewis said. “I look forward to growing and developing as a player and can’t wait to get on campus and meet everyone.”

Lewis came onto the scene in 2016-17 where her 9.8 points and 4.3 assists garnered her 2017 SEC Newcomer of the Year honors along with a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Additionally, she earned the Sandral Hullett Award, which is given to the Alabama freshman in athletics with the highest academic standing.

After a solid sophomore season, she played in just eight games as a junior in 2018-19 before breaking her wrist and earning a medical redshirt. Upon her return in 2019-20, Lewis averaged 13.1 points and 3.9 assists per game. Her senior season saw her shoot a career-best 37.3 percent from beyond the arc along with a career-high 47 3-point field goals. Her 4.2 assists per game as a senior at Alabama was a career-high as well.

As a high schooler at Lake Highland Prep, she scored more than 2,000 career points, was a 2-time All-State selection and was named an honorable mention High School All-American by Naismith.

Lewis is the fifth graduate transfer to join Baylor since the inception of the grad transfer rules in the spring of 2018. Lewis will join Chloe Jackson, Te’a Cooper, Erin DeGrate and DiJonai Carrington as players who have chosen to spend their final year at Baylor. Jackson, Cooper and Carrington were all second-round picks in their respective WNBA drafts.

