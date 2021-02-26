Lady Bears Throw KSU’s Record Out the Window

WACO, TX — The Lady Bears are hosting Kansas State on Saturday, who enters the matchup with a 7-14 record, and just 2-12 in conference play.

However, Kim Mulkey insists their record is no indication of their talent – as she goes more in-depth when analyzing a team.

“People tend to look at their record, I don’t really look at that, I look at the scores of games,” Mulkey said. “And I look at things like field goal percentage defense. They are third in our league in field goal percentage defense. That tells a story to me. If you look at the scores of their games, there’s many games that they were in the game, but just lost it at the end.”

