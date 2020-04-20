Lauren Cox Thrilled for Te’a Cooper & Juicy Landrum

WACO, TX – Three Lady Bears were taken on Friday in the WNBA draft, for the first time in program history. Lauren Cox was taken third overall, followed by Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum in the second and third rounds. Cox is beyond thrilled for her teammates.

“They’re great players and I really loved playing with them,” Lauren Cox said. “I’m glad their hard work is being seen by other people, and that it’s paying off for them, and I’m so proud, super happy for them and can’t wait to see how successful they’re gonna be.”