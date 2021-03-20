NCAA Tournament is a Homecoming for Lady Bears NaLyssa Smith

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The NCAA tournament has a special meaning to the NaLyssa Smith, since she’s from San Antonio. Despite the NCAA tournament having a different feel, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Smith is thrilled to be back in the Alamo City.

“I live like 12 minutes away from here, so it’s kind of right down the street,” NaLyssa Smith said. “So I mean my family and friends are coming to all my games, so that’s very exciting.”

When Smith came to the Lady Bears, she learned from Baylor legends Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox, and now that they’re gone, she’s taken the torch, and has an immense impact on the team.

“She knew when she signed here what and who she would be playing with,” Kim Mulkey said. “And I think she embraced that. I think they understand to be a great player, you’re going to have to play with great players and learn from great players.”