No. 6 Lady Bears one win Away From Clinching Outright Title

WACO, TX — This past weekend, the Lady Bears claimed a share of the regular season Big 12 title, after beating Kansas State 85-49. Baylor has three regular season games left, and if they win one of those games, they’ll outright clinch the title for the 11th straight season. The No. 6 Lady Bears have the opportunity to do that tonight, as they play the Texas Longhorns in Austin, led by first year head coach Vic Schaefer.

“His kids are playing hard,” Kim Mulkey said. “I’m sure Vic would tell you that it’s not his style yet, because he’s inherited players, and so when you inherit players, sometimes you don’t keep all of them and you bring in your own recruits, so when he’s been there two, three, four years, I think any coach will tell you, you start feeling like you’re more comfortable and your players are more comfortable, anytime you’re a new coach, things change for him, and for the players.”