No. 7 Baylor women overwhelm Texas 60-35, extend Big 12 lead

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington (21) shoots past Texas guard Celeste Taylor, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo had double-doubles for No. 7 Baylor as the Big 12-leading Lady Bears beat Texas 60-35. The Longhorns were held to their second-fewest points ever in a game NaLyssa Smith had 14 points for the 16-2 Lady Bears. Ursin and Egbo each had 11 points and 12 rebounds. DiJonia Carrington had 13 points and DiDi Richards 10 assists. Texas was held to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters. Charli Collier, the potential No. 1 overall WNBA pick who entered the game averaging 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds, was held to two points and five rebounds.

