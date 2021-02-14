No. 7 Baylor women overwhelm Texas 60-35, extend Big 12 lead

WACO, Texas (AP) — Moon Ursin and Queen Egbo had double-doubles for No. 7 Baylor as the Big 12-leading Lady Bears beat Texas 60-35. The Longhorns were held to their second-fewest points ever in a game NaLyssa Smith had 14 points for the 16-2 Lady Bears. Ursin and Egbo each had 11 points and 12 rebounds. DiJonia Carrington had 13 points and DiDi Richards 10 assists. Texas was held to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters. Charli Collier, the potential No. 1 overall WNBA pick who entered the game averaging 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds, was held to two points and five rebounds.