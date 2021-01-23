No. 9 Baylor Women win Again at Home, 84-61 Over Oklahoma

Baylor guard DiDi Richards, left, is guarded by Oklahoma guard Navaeh Tot, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — The Baylor women are back on the winning track at home. NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points to lead five Lady Bears scoring in double figures in a 84-61 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. It came a week after their national-best 61-game home winning streak was snapped by Iowa State. Moon Ursin had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and DiDi Richards had a career-high 12 assists for the 10-2 Lady Bears. Madi Williams led 4-7 Oklahoma with 29 points, and Taylor Robertson made five 3-pointers while scoring 19 points.

