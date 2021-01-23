No. 9 Baylor Women win Again at Home, 84-61 Over Oklahoma

WACO, Texas (AP) — The Baylor women are back on the winning track at home. NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points to lead five Lady Bears scoring in double figures in a 84-61 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. It came a week after their national-best 61-game home winning streak was snapped by Iowa State. Moon Ursin had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and DiDi Richards had a career-high 12 assists for the 10-2 Lady Bears. Madi Williams led 4-7 Oklahoma with 29 points, and Taylor Robertson made five 3-pointers while scoring 19 points.