No. 9 Lady Bears Not Looking Past Kansas State

WACO, TX — The Lady Bears face Kansas State tomorrow, marking their first meeting this season. Baylor enters the matchup on a five game win streak, sporting an 8-1 conference record, while the Wildcats are winless in conference play. However, Kansas State had four straight games postponed due to COVID-19, so they’re off to a slow start, but the Lady bears are not looking past them.

“I think we attack every team as if we’re playing in the national championship,” DiDi Richards said. “Coach Mulkey, the coach that she is, she attacks every game like it’s the last game of the season, like it’s the Big 12 Championship, national championship, whatever it is, I think that’s what makes us different.”