No. 9 Lady Bears Overcome Growing Pains

WACO, TX — The No. 9 Lady Bears are back at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, facing the Oklahoma Sooners.

As of Friday, Baylor will have the same roster as they did against Oklahoma State – without Caitlin Bickle and DiJonai Carrington However, Bickle could be returning sooner than later after attending practice on Thursday, but she did not work out.

The Lady Bears played with the same roster against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, but Baylor bounced back from their loss to the Cyclones – beating the Cowboys by 19 points, showing their ability to overcome growing pains.

“It shows you the ups and downs you deal with when you don’t have five returning starters,” Kim Mulkey said. “Or you don’t have an experienced team, you’re gonna have those games when you’re up and down. It’s not like we ducked our tail or ducked our head and felt sorry for ourselves or anything like that.”

“Just a strong team that has a lot of potential,” DiDi Richards said. “Our young players, I think they’re responding well. And they’re excited to play. And that’s all we can really ask for, them to be excited to work and be excited to learn and that’s what we’ve been doing.”