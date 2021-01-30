No. 9 Lady Bears Ready for Iowa State

WACO, TX — The No. 9 Lady Bears face Iowa State on Sunday in Ames, with Baylor looking to split the series, after the Cyclones beat them earlier this season. However, the Lady Bears were not at full strength with their roster, and had not played a game in two weeks. Sunday’s matchup will be very different, now that Caitlin Bickle and DiJonai Carrington will be back in the lineup.

“I think both of those players, offensively and defensively, bring something to the Iowa State game,” Kim Mulkey said. “Caitlin has been back three or four days, and DeJonai has been back today and tomorrow, so are they in basketball shape enough to hit a big shot, are they in basketball shape enough to play extended minutes, we’ll see.”