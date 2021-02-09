No Trip Down Memory Lane in Lubbock for Mulkey

WACO, TX — The No. 7 Lady Bears are playing Texas Tech Wednesday in Lubbock, looking to complete the season sweep for the tenth straight season.

Last year, when Baylor defeated the Red Raiders in Lubbock, it was Kim Mulkey’s 600th win – and while it was a memorable night, she’s focused on helping the 2021 team put their best foot forward.

“You know I was looking at the AP Poll, you know 800 weeks. Mel Greenberg, a legend in our game and how many years he’s done the AP Poll,” Kim Mulkey said. “And he was trying to tell me how many years I’ve been in that Poll as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach, and I told him, ‘Stop! I don’t want to hear that! It makes me feel extremely old!’ I approach Lubbock with a basketball team that needs to be ready to play. We’re trying to finish our conference schedule and see if we can’t win another conference championship. So really, that’s all I think about.”