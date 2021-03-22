The Anatomy of an Upset in the Women’s NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The Baylor Lady Bears are the defending national champions after beating Notre Dame in 2019.

The NCAA tournament in San Antonio is very different this year, and the field is wide open – as there is not a dominant number one favorite.

“Probably for the first time in many, many, many, many, years — maybe in my career — of coaching, those numbers in front of a school’s name mean absolutely nothing,” Kim Mulkey said. “Because it’s wide open. Our motto is, ‘Why not us again?'”

Mulkey improved to 18-1 all time in the opening round after beating Jackson State 101-52, and it’s because the Lady Bears did not overlook the Lady Tigers.

“We’re not arrogant to be very humble, but we also know who we are,” Moon Ursin said. “And we have to come in and play like we’re Baylor, like we are the best team here. That’s just the mentality you got to have. You want to win basketball games, but you still got to keep that in the back of your mind. That it is anybody’s given day.”