What it Means to be a Senior Lady Bear

WACO, TX — This season, the Lady Bears have three seniors, after DiJonai Carrington transferred to Baylor in 2020. DiDi Richards and Moon Ursin are in their fourth season under Kim Mulkey, and the last time they played in the NCAA tournament, the Lady Bears hoisted the National Championship trophy. Richards and Ursin are grateful to be Lady Bears, as their life wouldn’t be the same, if they never had Kim Mulkey as their coach.

“To come to a program that was already so elite, and to continue to build on that,” Moon Ursin said. “The name across the jersey is a lot more than one player, we’ve been here for four years, and I can say I’ve become a better player, and even a better person.”

“When you have this name on your jersey,” DiDi Richards said. “It’s an honor on it’s own, to put on a jersey like this, Niya Johnson, Odyssey Sims, Brittney Griner, and I looked up to them, and now being coached by the legendary coach Mulkey, it’s exciting, it’s an honor, and I’m grateful, forever grateful to be here for four years.”