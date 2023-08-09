Centerville, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports one man was killed and another was critically injured early Wednesday morning, when an 18-wheeler rolled over on Interstate 45, near Centerville, in Leon County.

A DPS spokesman said it was reported one mile south of Centerville just after midnight. The initial investigation indicated the tractor semi-trailer was southbound on I-45, when it veered off the road.

The driver apparently overcorrected and the rig overturned, with the tractor detaching from the trailer. There was no hazmat situation.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Wade Lawson, of Marquez. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, identified as Ruben Mario Anzaldua, of Jewett, was transported to a hospital in Tyler, where he was listed in critical condition.

The accident remained under investigation on Wednesday morning.