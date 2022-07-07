Jewitt, Tx (FOX44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a ten-year-old boy was killed in a midday Wednesday traffic crash in Leon County involving an 18-wheeler.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said an adult and three other children were also seriously injured.

The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 79 – about a mile south of Jewitt. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2019 Dodge ram 1500 was traveling south on Highway 79, with DPS troopers saying a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer going north failed to yield right-of-way to the Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 33-year-old Solyta Watson, of Marquez, was taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Bryan by medical helicopter with serious injuries. Sgt. Ruiz said there were four children in the Dodge.

A ten-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lori Reid.

An eleven-year-old and eight-year-old girl were transported to the Dallas Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries. A seven-year-old boy was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Bryan by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt, identified as 30-year-old Corey Howard, of Richmond, was not injured.

DPS reported the investigation remained open, as of Thursday.