CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of assaulting an elderly man in a restaurant bathroom was shot by a good samaritan before fleeing the scene.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 12:04 p.m. Monday from Woody’s Smokehouse #2, located at 947 W Saint Mary’s Street in Centerville. The call was in reference to shots being fired inside of the business.

Deputies and investigators, along with Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, responded to the restaurant. A surveillance video showed the suspect entering the business in a harassing manner.

According to Sheriff Kevin Ellis, the suspect aggressively approached several customers inside the store and proceeded to walk into the bathroom. A subsequent investigation revealed that once inside of the bathroom, the suspect started assaulting an elderly man and knocked him unconscious onto the tile floor and continued assaulting him.

Sheriff Ellis says a Licensed to Carry Holder attempted to intervene the assault on the unconscious victim. The Licensed to Carry Holder was then assaulted by the suspect, knocking him to the floor and continuing to assault him.

It was at this time that the Licensed to Carry Holder fired two rounds, striking the suspect once in the right arm. The suspect then fled from the bathroom, left the business and fled the scene in his vehicle.

The suspect was found parked on the shoulder of Interstate 45, near Mile Marker #174. He was transported by helicopter to St. Joseph E.R. in Bryan, and then later transported to Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston to be treated for his injuries.

One victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Sheriff Ellis says that all parties involved were not Leon County citizens. This case is under investigation, and is being investigated by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.