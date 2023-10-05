Oakwood, Tx (FOX 44) – A 52-year-old Buffalo man has died in a crash between his pickup and an 18-wheeler in Leon County.

Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said John Looney, of Buffalo, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Ruiz said the preliminary investigation indicated that at about 5:34 a.m., a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by the victim was going northeast on US Highway 79, west of Oakwood. A 2001 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was going southwest. The roadway was reported wet at the time.

The big rig jackknifed into the northeast lanes, striking the pickup. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The investigation was listed as open.