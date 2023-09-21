BUFFALO, Texas (FOX 44) – A credit card skimmer has been discovered on a diesel pump at the Pilot truck stop in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Police Department found the skimmer on Tuesday. No additional skimmers have been found on gas pumps, or at other nearby places.

The department shared a few tips on how to avoid skimmers:

Make sure the gas pump panel is closed and doesn’t show signs of tampering. Many stations now put security seals over the cabinet panel. If the pump panel is opened, the label will read “void.”

Look at the card reader itself. Does it look different than other readers at the station?

Try to wiggle the card reader before you put in your card. If it moves, report it to the attendant. Then use a different pump.

If you use a debit card at the pump, run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN. That way, the PIN is safe, and the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account.

If you’re really concerned about skimmers, pay inside rather than at the pump.