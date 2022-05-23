CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Centerville Independent School District is updating students, staff and families on recent events involving escaped Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate Gonzalo Artemio Lopez.

Superintendent Carole Dickey released the following statement:

“We have been monitoring the situation regarding the local manhunt from the beginning, and have been working hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our school community along the way. We will continue to monitor the situation, and we have put additional security protocols in place in conjunction with law enforcement. Centerville ISD remains committed to the safety and well-being of our students, parents, and staff members.”

This comes after schools in the area previously closed, and residents were told to shelter in place while law enforcement searched for Lopez. Centerville ISD students and staff went back to school on May 16.

The search for Lopez recently expanded past Leon County as authorities continue to search for him. He is accused of stealing a transport bus and wrecking it near Centerville on May 12.