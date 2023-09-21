Leon County (FOX 44/KWKT) — Leon Independent School District announced Thursday morning that classes at all schools were canceled because of a power outage.

The announcement on the district’s Facebook page said that Oncor did not expect the power to be restored until 12 p.m. Oncor’s outage map showed at 6:45 a.m. that 1,465 customers were affected by the outage.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the power outage.

