LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Five people have been arrested in a Leon County drug bust.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a burglary at a Leon County residence on July 25. Investigators became suspicious of drugs being stored in the home without the owner’s knowledge. A warrant was obtained to search the house and property.

The warrant led to the seizure of approximately 200 grams of methamphetamine, 48 LSD tabs, one loaded heroin syringe, and one gram of cocaine. Syringes, digital scales, plastic baggies, measuring devices and over 50 meth pipes were also discovered.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Neil Page, Heather Straps and Bryan Niemtschk were arrested with charges of Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substances, a first-degree felony and Possession of Controlled Substances, a second-degree felony.

Bradley Ross was arrested on August 3 for the Possession of Stolen Property, a State Jail Felony, which developed from the search warrant.

Investigators wrote an arrest warrant on August 8 for Theft of Property, a State Jail Felony, for Denee Keleman – who the Sheriff’s Office says was originally responsible for the burglary.