Leon County, Tx (FOX44) – Two volunteer firefighters from the Leon County town of Leona were injured when their vehicles hit a downed tree while responding to another accident during Wednesday night’s stormy weather.

The Department of Public Safety reported the crash occurred on US Highway 75 at Fort Boggy State Park, north of Leona, around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. DPS Sgt Justin Ruiz said the two men were in separate pickups driving to the Leona Volunteer Fire Department station to respond to the earlier crash – when they struck the downed tree.

Sgt Ruiz said both men were transported to the St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

A social media post by Leon County Emergency Management stated that a prayer vigil for the firefighters, identified as Jacob McCurry and Danny Milliken, would be held at the Gazebo on the west side of the Leon County Courthouse Square. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, off Commerce Street in Centerville.