Leon County (FOX 44) — The identities of the five people reportedly killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez have been released by their family and Crimestoppers of Houston.

The five are 66-year-old Mark Collins, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, who is a cousin to the other three boys. All are from Tomball.

Top(l to r) Carson, Hudson, & Waylon Collins. Bottom (l to r): Bryson and Mark

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the five were in a home along Highway 7 in Leon County Thursday when Lopez broke in and killed them. Lopez is accused of stealing weapons from the home and driving off in a 1999 white Chevy Silverado.

Later that night, deputies in Atascosa County spotted the truck and chased it until Lopez crashed in Jourdanton. Deputies say Lopez fired at them, so they shot and killed him.

A gofundme page has been set up for the Collins family, with a goal of $100,000 to help pay for funeral costs.

The Tomball ISD sent out an email to families about the deaths of the four children who attended area schools.