LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed one person is dead in a Leon County vehicle accident.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz tells FOX 44 News that the accident happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday, near Mile Marker #173 on Interstate 45. A vehicle rolled over and several people were ejected. One person is confirmed dead.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.