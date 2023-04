BUFFALO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Buffalo Police Department is offering a cash reward for information in the burglary of a business.

The department says the Robinson Small Engine shop, located on the corner of Commerce Street and Buffalo Avenue, was burglarized on Monday night. If you have a tip which can lead to an arrest and conviction, you could get up to $500 in cash.

If you have any information on the burglary, you can call the Leon County Crimestoppers Anonymous Tipline at 844-234-TIPS (8477).