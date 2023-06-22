LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on a wanted man.

Kevin Busby is 5’8″ and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for violating his parole and for running from authorities on Monday.

The Crime Stoppers say Busby often frequents County Road 224 and Private Road 2140 in Leon County, and could be in possession of firearms.

If you know of Busby’s whereabouts, you can call 844-234-TIPS. If your tip leads to his arrest, you’ll get up to $500 in cash.