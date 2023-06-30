LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley need your help to find a woman listed as missing and endangered.

79-year-old Judy Carolyn Hall was last seen at her residence in the 2000 block of County Road 200 in Centerville at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is believed that she is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Hall is 5’2″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities are coordinating with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a possible Silver Alert activation.

If you know of Hall’s whereabouts, you can contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.