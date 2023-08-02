LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several suspicious fires set this week.

Some of these fires were set at the Leon County Precinct Four Dump, located south of Marquez near Highway 3 and Highway 79. Others were set on Highway 39, north of Flynn, and Highway 7.

The pictures above, courtesy of Leon County Emergency Management, show what firefighters found at these sites. These are not big fires, but they could be very dangerous with our current weather conditions.

If you know anything about these fires, you can contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.