Centerville, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety says a tire blowing out appears to have triggered a single vehicle crash in Leon County. The crash left a woman dead and two children seriously injured.

DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz said it happened about 7:54 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 45, around Mile Marker #167, near Centerville.

Sgt. Ruiz said a 2001 Ford Excursion driven by 39-year-old Sarah Maake, of Humble, was traveling north on the Interstate when a rear tire blew out. The Excursion went off the roadway and rolled over. Maake was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the Ford, an eight-year-old girl and a twelve-year-old girl, were airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash was still open on Thursday.