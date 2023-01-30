LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are dead and three more are injured after a crash on Highway 79 in Leon County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday a 2014 Dodge was traveling southbound, hydroplaned, went into the northbound lane, and was struck by a 2021 Infinity traveling northbound.

A passenger in the Dodge, identified as 72-year-old Barbara Johnson, 72, of Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Jeff Carr. A passenger in the Infiniti, identified as 67-year-old Sandra Mcintosh, 67, of Katy, was also pronounced dead on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Jeff Carr.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Infiniti, identified as 49-year-old Qwendolyn Hood, of Katy, and passenger 24-year-old Shelbi Jackson, of Katy, were transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.