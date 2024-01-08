LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: As of 8:55 a.m. Monday, Jonathon Colton Bricker is in custody, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Buffalo Police Department were asking for the public’s help to find a wanted fugitive. Both agencies were in the area of County Road 212 and County Road 270 in Buffalo on Sunday night – specifically the Cherokee Ridge area.

The suspect, identified as Bricker, was reported to be traveling on foot. He was previously seen traveling north of County Road 270. Patrol units remained in the area, as of Monday morning.

Jonathon Colton Bricker. (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office) Jonathon Colton Bricker. (Courtesy: Limestone County Crime Stoppers)

The Sheriff’s Office says Bricker was wanted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Felony Evading. He was wearing brown carhartt overalls, with a dark brown pullover. He is from the Mexia area.