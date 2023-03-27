LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a wanted man.

36-year-old Brandon Yates is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Violation of Certain Court Orders, Aggravated Assault – Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Motion of Revoke DWI 3rd or More and Burglary of a Habitation.

Brandon Yates. (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Yates. (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Yates. (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Yates. (Courtesy: Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

Yates is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. His last known location was Polk County – where he fled on foot.

If you have any information on Yates’ whereabouts, you can contact the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749 or the Leon County Crime Stoppers at 1-844-234-TIPS (8477).