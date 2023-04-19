LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Weapons, drugs and cash was discovered in Leon County during the execution of a search warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant in the Pleasant Springs area on Wednesday morning, which is located about seven miles east of Centerville. The search led to one arrest for Posession of Methamphetamine & Cocaine, Manufacturing & Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Stolen Weapons.

In addition, $32,200 in cash was found along with the drugs and weapons.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says this case is still under investigation, with other arrests pending.