Leon Co, Tx (FOX44) – One woman was killed and two Leon County firefighters were injured on Monday afternoon – when an 18-wheeler plowed into two vehicles stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 45, near Leona, in Leon County.

A Department of Public Safety spokesman said a 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup and a 2021 Toyota Camry were involved in an earlier accident, and were pulled over on the left improved shoulder of Northbound Interstate 45 near Mile Marker #157 about 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Two Centerville Volunteer Firefighters were already on the scene assisting with this accident, when a 2016 International truck tractor pulling a trailer struck the rear of the Camry – pushing it into the back of the pickup.

As it struck the car, the 18-wheeler rolled over on top of the Camry, crushing it. The driver of the Camry – identified as 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega, of Dallas – was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-wheeler also struck two Centerville Volunteer firefighters who were on the scene.

21-year-old Firefighter Colten Adams, of Centerville, was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with serious injuries. 46-year-old Firefighter Clinton Franklin, of Centerville, was airlifted to St Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup – identified as 31-year-old Lindsay Vermillion, of Dallas – received non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to a hospital in Madisonville. The driver of the 18-wheeler – identified as 55-year-old Thomas Roberts, of Houston – also received non-incapacitating injuries, and was also taken to the hospital in Madisonville.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the investigation into the crash remains open and ongoing.