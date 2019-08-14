Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texas News
National & World News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington-DC
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Top Stories
How state lawmakers approached Gov. Abbott’s emergency items this session
Top Stories
Rep. Joaquín Castro will give Democratic response at Abbott Town Hall
Ethics commissioner finds Canada PM Trudeau violated ethics
FDA approves TB pill that cures more hard-to-treat patients
Pure as snow? Scientists say air carrying plastics to Arctic
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Top Stories
This work week will be hot and humid. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the forecast.
Top Stories
The heat wave in Central Texas continues. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Top Stories
Hot and humid weather is on the way. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the work week forecast.
Cooler weather is on the way. FOX44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye gives us the details.
When is the next chance of rain? Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye tells us when to break out the umbrellas.
The hot and humid weather persists. Fox44’s Meteorologist Emily Kaye has the details.
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
Liverpool beats Chelsea on penalties to lift Super Cup
Top Stories
Jake Arrieta unlikely to pitch again this season for Phils
Sanchez, Yankees beat Orioles for 16th straight time, 6-5
Woods needs good week, good health to make it to East Lake
Giants WR Tate: Doctor told him fertility drug not banned
Living Local Central Texas
Features
Calendar
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Report It
DIREC TV Subscribers
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM
test post
Lifestyle
Posted:
Aug 14, 2019 / 04:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2019 / 04:29 PM CDT
this is a test
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Stonehaven’s Summer Makeover Giveaway 2019
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests