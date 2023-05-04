MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found at a Mexia business.

According to the City of Mexia, police officers were dispatched at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the business at 701 E. Milam Street in reference to a body being found. The deceased has not been identified, while the body has been sent for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any questions or information should be forwarded to the Mexia Police Department at 254-562-4154.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.