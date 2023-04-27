GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – A careless driver in Groesbeck ignores a street barricade during the severe weather and ends up in five feet of water.

Groesbeck Police Chief Christ Henson says that while responders were assisting other citizens in the city, one driver decided to drive around the barricades at an underpass. Police, fire and EMS personnel were able to move the occupants up onto the roof of the vehicle to safety.

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

(Courtesy: Groesbeck Police Department)

The underpass was closed to traffic, but has since been reopened. Chief Henson also used the incident as a reminder for the public to follow the rules of the road and to not bypass barricades.