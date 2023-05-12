MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – A police investigation in Mexia leads to an arrest of a Freestone County man for multiple warrants, including Interference with Child Custody.

The Mexia Police Department executed a search warrant at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday at a residence located in the Patriot RV Park at 1510 US-84 in Fairfield. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, a DPS SWAT Team, DPS Highway Patrol, the Fairfield Police Department, the Freestone County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

The City of Mexia says this investigation started Wednesday evening – when a Mexia woman reported to police that her 15-year-old son left their residence the night before. The woman suspected that her son might have left with a relative.

A multi-agency investigation ensued – resulting in the missing 15-year-old being found with his father – Joe Nathan Banks, Jr. – who facilitated his son’s leaving the mother’s residence in violation of a child custody order. The missing child was released to the custody of his mother.

The City says Banks was taken into custody without incident, and was transported to the Limestone County Jail in Groesbeck. Banks was booked into jail on multiple warrants from multiple agencies – including three counts of Abandon / Endanger Child Imminent Danger Bodily Injury, which are second-degree felonies; Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member With Previous Convictions, a third-degree felony; Interference With Child Custody, a state jail felony; Criminal Nonsupport, a state jail felony; two counts of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, which are Class A Misdemeanors; and Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2500, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The Mexia Police Department would also like to thank Fairfield EMS and Teague EMS for their support.

This investigation is ongoing.